Ambuja Cements Q4 Results Review: Analysts Expect Strong Profitability After Profit Beat

Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd. gained on Wednesday as brokerages expect strong profitability in the coming quarters after the company's fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.

The Adani Group-owned cement maker's fourth-quarter net profit rose 1.62% year-on-year to Rs 502.4 crore, according to a stock exchange filing, compared to Bloomberg estimates of Rs 493.48 crore.

Meanwhile, revenue gained 8.39% to Rs 4,256.31 crore.