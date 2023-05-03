Ambuja Cements Q4 Results Review: Analysts Expect Strong Profitability After Profit Beat

BQPrimeMarketsAmbuja Cements Q4 Results Review: Analysts Expect Strong Profitability After Profit Beat
The cement maker's fourth-quarter net profit rose 1.62% YoY to Rs 502.4 crore, compared to Bloomberg estimates of Rs 493.48 crore.

03 May 2023, 11:56 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An Ambuja Cement Ltd.'s signage outside a shop. (Photo: BQ Prime)</p></div>
An Ambuja Cement Ltd.'s signage outside a shop. (Photo: BQ Prime)
Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd. gained on Wednesday as brokerages expect strong profitability in the coming quarters after the company's fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.

The Adani Group-owned cement maker's fourth-quarter net profit rose 1.62% year-on-year to Rs 502.4 crore, according to a stock exchange filing, compared to Bloomberg estimates of Rs 493.48 crore.

Meanwhile, revenue gained 8.39% to Rs 4,256.31 crore.

Ambuja Cements Q4 FY23 (Standalone, YoY)

  • Revenue is up 8.39% at Rs 4,256.3 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 4,184.9 crore).

  • Ebitda is down 0.64% at Rs 788.3 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 827.1 crore).

  • Ebitda margin at 18.52% vs. 20.20% (Bloomberg estimates: 19.8%).

  • Net profit is up 1.62% at Rs 502.4 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 493.5 crore).

  • The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for fiscal 2023.

Shares of Ambuja Cements were trading 0.91% higher at Rs 397.95 apiece, compared to a 0.41% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 11:20 a.m.

Of the 37 analysts tracking the stock, 16 maintained 'buy', 11 suggested 'hold', and five recommended 'sell', according to Cogencis data. Of the remaining five analysts, three have a neutral stance between 'buy' and 'hold', and two are neutral between 'hold' and 'sell'.

Here's what analysts said about the results:

Jefferies

  • Maintains 'buy' on Ambuja Cements given strong Ebitda growth prospects.

  • Cuts price target to Rs 480 from Rs 490.

  • Sharply lower than expected other expenses primarily drove the beat.

  • Says management expects capex at Rs 7,000 crore for FY24.

  • Says management targets more expansion in the near term, given the better preparedness of mines.

  • Ambuja reported Ebitda beat at Rs 790 crore, driven by lower other expenses.

  • Trims company's consolidated Ebitda by 6–7% for FY24–FY25.

Incred Equities

  • Recovery in the fourth quarter was better than expected.

  • Group decided to foreclose the EPC contract and recover its advance of Rs 1,815 crore without penalty.

  • Company delivered strong Q4 profitability performance, mainly due to cost savings and operational synergy.

  • Higher volume and lower costs led profitability to beat estimates.

  • Sharp drop in global fuel prices over the last two months should drag overall costs for most players down and improve industry margins in the medium term.

  • Management says that fuel costs are expected to further reduce in the coming months through synergies with the group.

  • Expects business initiatives to further bring down operating costs, reduce the clinker factor, reduce logistics costs, improve the sale of blended cement, and expand profitability.

  • Says management expects Ebitda per tonne to be in the range of Rs 1,200–1,400 in FY24, led by continued focus on cost reduction and synergies in operations.

Nuvama Institutional Equities

  • Retains 'buy' and raises the target price to Rs 458 from Rs 452.

  • Company delivered impressive margin recovery on a sequential basis.

  • Raises FY24 and FY25 Ebitda estimates by 7% and 5%, respectively, factoring in better-than-expected cost savings.

  • Realisations were weak but impressive in terms of cost reduction.

  • Says street will keenly track ordering to assess the trajectory of future capacity addition.

  • Anticipates aggressive capacity growth and huge potential to optimise costs.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

