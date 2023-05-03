Ambuja Cements Q4 Results Review: Analysts Expect Strong Profitability After Profit Beat
The cement maker's fourth-quarter net profit rose 1.62% YoY to Rs 502.4 crore, compared to Bloomberg estimates of Rs 493.48 crore.
Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd. gained on Wednesday as brokerages expect strong profitability in the coming quarters after the company's fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.
Meanwhile, revenue gained 8.39% to Rs 4,256.31 crore.
Ambuja Cements Q4 FY23 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue is up 8.39% at Rs 4,256.3 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 4,184.9 crore).
Ebitda is down 0.64% at Rs 788.3 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 827.1 crore).
Ebitda margin at 18.52% vs. 20.20% (Bloomberg estimates: 19.8%).
Net profit is up 1.62% at Rs 502.4 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 493.5 crore).
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for fiscal 2023.
Shares of Ambuja Cements were trading 0.91% higher at Rs 397.95 apiece, compared to a 0.41% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 11:20 a.m.
Of the 37 analysts tracking the stock, 16 maintained 'buy', 11 suggested 'hold', and five recommended 'sell', according to Cogencis data. Of the remaining five analysts, three have a neutral stance between 'buy' and 'hold', and two are neutral between 'hold' and 'sell'.
Here's what analysts said about the results:
Jefferies
Maintains 'buy' on Ambuja Cements given strong Ebitda growth prospects.
Cuts price target to Rs 480 from Rs 490.
Sharply lower than expected other expenses primarily drove the beat.
Says management expects capex at Rs 7,000 crore for FY24.
Says management targets more expansion in the near term, given the better preparedness of mines.
Ambuja reported Ebitda beat at Rs 790 crore, driven by lower other expenses.
Trims company's consolidated Ebitda by 6–7% for FY24–FY25.
Incred Equities
Recovery in the fourth quarter was better than expected.
Group decided to foreclose the EPC contract and recover its advance of Rs 1,815 crore without penalty.
Company delivered strong Q4 profitability performance, mainly due to cost savings and operational synergy.
Higher volume and lower costs led profitability to beat estimates.
Sharp drop in global fuel prices over the last two months should drag overall costs for most players down and improve industry margins in the medium term.
Management says that fuel costs are expected to further reduce in the coming months through synergies with the group.
Expects business initiatives to further bring down operating costs, reduce the clinker factor, reduce logistics costs, improve the sale of blended cement, and expand profitability.
Says management expects Ebitda per tonne to be in the range of Rs 1,200–1,400 in FY24, led by continued focus on cost reduction and synergies in operations.
Nuvama Institutional Equities
Retains 'buy' and raises the target price to Rs 458 from Rs 452.
Company delivered impressive margin recovery on a sequential basis.
Raises FY24 and FY25 Ebitda estimates by 7% and 5%, respectively, factoring in better-than-expected cost savings.
Realisations were weak but impressive in terms of cost reduction.
Says street will keenly track ordering to assess the trajectory of future capacity addition.
Anticipates aggressive capacity growth and huge potential to optimise costs.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.