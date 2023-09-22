Ambuja Cements Incorporates Three Wholly Owned Subsidiaries

Shares of Ambuja Cements fell as much as 1.84% intraday before paring losses to trade 0.96% lower at Rs 422 apiece, as compared with a 0.31% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 3.10 p.m.

Of the 45 analysts tracking Ambuja Cements, 26 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, 10 maintain 'hold', and nine recommend'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 12%.