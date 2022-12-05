Ambit's Sushant Bhansali Bets On IT Even As Earnings Ease To 'Normal Levels'

In the last year, the Indian market was in a consolidation phase with strong demand in the economy, increasing capex, and a good chance to deliver double-digit earnings growth, according to Sushant Bhansali of Ambit Asset Management.

"Markets will rally over the next two-to-three years on earnings growth, and we are quite bullish on Indian markets for the next two years," Bhansali, chief executive officer of Ambit Asset Management, told BQ Prime’s Niraj Shah.