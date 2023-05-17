Amber Enterprises India Q4 Results: Shares Jump As Profit Beats Estimates
Shares of Amber Enterprises India Ltd. rose after the company's earnings in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 exceeded expectations.
The company reported an 82.29% increase in net profit to Rs 108.10 crore, according to its exchange filing. This is higher than the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 71.07 crore.
Revenue rose 55.04% to Rs 3,002.62 crore, compared to a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 2,130.91 crore.
Amber Enterprises India, Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 55.04% at Rs 3,002.62 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,130.91 crore).
Ebitda up 62.43% at Rs 203.51 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 152.98 crore).
Ebitda margin at 6.78% vs. 6.47% (Bloomberg estimate: 7.2%).
Net profit is up 82.29% at Rs 108.10 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 71.07 crore).
The company's return on capital employed has improved from 11% in FY22 to 15% in FY23, and it is further expected to improve in the range of 19% to 21% in the next two to three years, according to Jasbir Singh, chairman and chief executive officer at Amber Enterprises.
The company's timely investments in required capital expenditures helped increase profitability and improve share in RAC manufacturing and other segments.
The stock was trading 10.51% higher at Rs 2,079.95 per share, compared to a 0.21% gain in benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:26 a.m.
The stock rose as much as 18% to Rs 2,222 intraday.
Of the 17 analysts tracking the stock, eight maintained 'buy' and three remained neutral between 'buy' and 'hold'. While, five suggested 'hold' and one analyst recommended 'sell', as per Cogencis data.