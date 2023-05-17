Amber Enterprises India Q4 Results: Shares Jump As Profit Beats Estimates

Shares of Amber Enterprises India Ltd. rose after the company's earnings in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 exceeded expectations.

The company reported an 82.29% increase in net profit to Rs 108.10 crore, according to its exchange filing. This is higher than the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 71.07 crore.

Revenue rose 55.04% to Rs 3,002.62 crore, compared to a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 2,130.91 crore.