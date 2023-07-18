Amara Raja Batteries Shares Fall 6% After Large Deal
At least 2.46 crore shares, or 14% equity, changed hands, and the buyers and the sellers were not known immediately.
Shares of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. fell the most in seven months on Tuesday after 14% equity changed hands in a large deal.
At least 2.46 crore shares changed hands, and the buyers and the sellers were not known immediately, according to Bloomberg data.
However, Clarios ARBL Holding LP is likely to exit the company, and it may sell a 14% stake through a block deal, according to a report by CNBC TV18.
Shares of Amara Raja Batteries fell 4.82% to Rs 651.95 apiece as of 10.16 am, compared to a 0.24% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock declined as much as 6.07%, the biggest single-day fall since Dec. 23, 2022. The stock has risen nearly 13.6% year-to-date. \
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 319 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 44.2.
Out of the 17 analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating, nine recommend a 'hold', and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 3.5%.