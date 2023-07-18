Amara Raja Batteries Shares Fall 6% After Large Deal

Shares of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. fell the most in seven months on Tuesday after 14% equity changed hands in a large deal.

At least 2.46 crore shares changed hands, and the buyers and the sellers were not known immediately, according to Bloomberg data.

However, Clarios ARBL Holding LP is likely to exit the company, and it may sell a 14% stake through a block deal, according to a report by CNBC TV18.