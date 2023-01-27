Amara Raja Batteries Gains Most In 11 Weeks As Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

Shares of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. rose the most in over 11 weeks, since Nov. 7, after its third-quarter profit exceeded analysts' expectations.

The company's third-quarter net profit rose 52.7% year-on-year to Rs 221.88 crore as compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year, beating the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 195.6 crore.

Revenues rose 11.49% year-on-year to Rs 2,637.7 crore in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal but were lower than analyst expectations.