Alok Industries Shares Surge 8% After Board Approves Raising Rs 3,300 Crore

Shares of Alok Industries Ltd. surged nearly 8% on Tuesday after the board approved raising Rs 3,300 crore via preferential issue of non-convertible redeemable preference shares having a face value of Re 1 each.

The textile company will reclassify its authorised share capital by dividing a total of 4,000-crore shares into 3,500-crore and 500-crore equity shares, according to an exchange filing.

It has set a coupon rate of 9% per annum on the NCRPS, which are redeemable at par for a period not exceeding 20 years from the date of allotment. These NCRPS will not be listed on any stock exchange, the company said.