Allied Blenders, Two Other Firms Get IPO Nod From SEBI

Allied Blenders and Distillers filed its draft red herring prospectus on June 28 this year, and the company is looking to raise Rs 2,000 crore through the IPO.

It will constitute a fresh issue worth Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 1,000 crore.

Promoters Bina Kishore Chhabria and Resham Chhabria, along with Jeetendra Hemdev, will sell stakes worth Rs 500 crore and Rs 250 crore, respectively, in the offer for sale. The promoter group, Neesha Kishore Chhabria, will offload a stake worth Rs 250 crore.

Allied Blenders will use Rs 708.98 crore of the net proceeds for the prepayment or scheduled repayment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowings, and the rest will be used for general corporate purposes.