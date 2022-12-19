Allied Blenders, Two Other Firms Get IPO Nod From SEBI
The market regulator granted its approval to Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd., Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Ltd., and IKIO Lighting Ltd. to launch their initial public offerings. The regulator also returned the IPO draft papers filed by Motisons Jewellers Ltd.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India issued observations on draft IPO documents filed by these companies last week, according to a notification released on Monday. Issuing observations refers to the final approval for IPOs in SEBI parlance.
Allied Blenders and Distillers
Allied Blenders and Distillers filed its draft red herring prospectus on June 28 this year, and the company is looking to raise Rs 2,000 crore through the IPO.
It will constitute a fresh issue worth Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 1,000 crore.
Promoters Bina Kishore Chhabria and Resham Chhabria, along with Jeetendra Hemdev, will sell stakes worth Rs 500 crore and Rs 250 crore, respectively, in the offer for sale. The promoter group, Neesha Kishore Chhabria, will offload a stake worth Rs 250 crore.
Allied Blenders will use Rs 708.98 crore of the net proceeds for the prepayment or scheduled repayment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowings, and the rest will be used for general corporate purposes.
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems
In its IPO, Divgi TorqTransfer will offer new shares worth Rs 200 crore and 31.47 lakh existing shares.
The offer for sale will include stake sales by investors Oman India Joint Investment Fund II and NRJN Family Trust and other shareholders, including Bharat Bhalchandra Divgi, Sanjay Bhalchandra Divgi, Ashish Anant Divgi, Arun Ramdas Idgunji, and Kishore Mangesh Kalbag.
Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue of the IPO, Rs 153.34 crore will be used to purchase equipment for the company's manufacturing facilities.
The company will spend Rs 37.26 crore in the current fiscal and Rs 116.09 crore over the next financial year.
IKIO Lighting
IKIO Lighting's maiden share sale will include a fresh issue worth Rs 350 crore and an offer for the sale of 75 lakh shares, according to the DRHP filed by the company.
Promoters Hardeep Singh and Surmeet Kaur will offload 60 lakh and 15 lakh shares, respectively, in the OFS portion.
Of the net proceeds, IKIO Lighting will divert Rs 50 crore towards repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed of by the company and its subsidiaries.
It will spend Rs 236.68 crore towards setting up a new facility for its subsidiary IKIO Solutions Pvt. in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
Motisons Jewellers
As per the DRHP, Motisons Jewellers proposed to issue 3.35 crore fresh shares in its IPO.
The company planned to use Rs 58 crore of the net proceeds to repay its outstanding debt and Rs 68.21 crore to fund its working capital requirements.