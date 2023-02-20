Allcargo Logistics Shares Gain After PhillipCapital Upgrades Rating To 'Buy'

Shares of Allcargo Logistics Ltd. gained after Phillip Capital (India) Pvt. upgraded the firm to 'buy', as it expects the demerger of container freight stations and realty businesses to create shareholder value.

The brokerage has upgraded the logistics company and revised the target price from Rs 451 to Rs 444, implying an upside return potential of 30%.

The consolidated revenue for continuing operation—restated—declined by 26.8% year-on-year to Rs 40.9 billion in the third quarter. The revenue in Allcargo's multimodal transport operations fell 29.4% to Rs 36.7 billion as compared with the same period in the previous fiscal, the research house said in a note on Sunday.