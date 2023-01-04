Allcargo Logistics Shares Gain After Jefferies Initiates 'Buy' Coverage

Shares of Allcargo Logistics Ltd. gained after Jefferies initiated coverage with a 'buy' call, citing turnaround in businesses volume growth.

The brokerage expects an annualised 14% earnings per share from FY24 through FY26, aided by turnaround in its partial truckload service business and multimodal transport operator business volume growth.

"We believe Allcargo Logistics' value creation proposition is being underestimated as the business is yet to be understood," the brokerage said in its Jan. 3 note.

The demerger of container freight station and logistics parks should drive stocks up by 24%, according to Jefferies.

The house has initiated coverage with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 500, implying a potential upside of 23%.

At 11:45 a.m., shares of the company rose 2.20% to Rs 411.85 apiece, after gaining 3.44% intraday, compared with 0.79% losses in the benchmark Nifty 50. The relative strength index stood at 46.

Of the six analysts tracking the stock, four maintain 'buy', one suggests a 'hold' and one recommended a 'sell' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The 12 month consensus price target implies a upside of 22.8%.