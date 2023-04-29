All-In Bets on Faang Stock Boom Pay Out in Week of Big Earnings

Nervousness persisted into the beginning of this week, with the Nasdaq 100 suffering its biggest one-day drop in more than two months Tuesday. But after the close, Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. beat estimates on profit and revenue. The results from two firms closely associated with the Faang shorthand for big-tech, helped buoy the market through Wednesday’s Meta earnings. The euphoria continued Thursday, when the S&P 500 posted its largest daily gain since the first week of of the year.