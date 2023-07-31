All Adani Stocks Rise With Gains Led By Adani Power

Shares of Adani Group companies closed higher on Monday, led by gains in Adani Power Ltd.

The power distribution arm of the Gautam Adani-owned conglomerate closed 5.7% higher on Monday, followed by ACC Ltd. and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. that closed 3.54% and 2.93% higher, respectively.

Adani Green Energy Ltd. ended 0.06% higher following the announcement of first quarter results. The renewable company's net profit rose to Rs 323 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 214 crore in the same period last fiscal, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

Its revenue rose 33% year-on-year to Rs 2,176 crore. It reported an operating profit at Rs 2,081 crore, up 119%. Ebitda margin expanded to 95.6%, as compared with 57.9% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. (formerly Adani Transmission) gained 0.72% after its net profit for the quarter ended June rose 8% to Rs 181.9 crore, according to its exchange filing.

Its revenue rose 16.9% year-on-year to Rs 3,663.9 crore and its operating profit more than doubled to Rs 1,573.8 crore.

The flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s shares gained 1.18%, while Adani Wilmar Ltd. closed 1.28% higher.

The group's market capitalisation rose Rs 18,792 crore to Rs 10.78 lakh crore on Monday.