All Adani Group Companies' Shares, With The Exception Of NDTV, Advance

BQPrimeMarketsAll Adani Group Companies' Shares, With The Exception Of NDTV, Advance
Adani Enterprises' unit, Adani New Industries, raised Rs 3,231 crore, from Barclays and Deutsche Bank for a trade finance facility

28 Jul 2023, 12:12 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Adani Group logo is seen on the facade of one of its buildings in Ahmedabad. (Photo: Amit Dave/Reuters)</p></div>
The Adani Group logo is seen on the facade of one of its buildings in Ahmedabad. (Photo: Amit Dave/Reuters)

Shares of all Adani Group companies, with the exception of NDTV Ltd., advanced on Friday.

This was because Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s subsidiary, Adani New Industries Ltd., raised $394 million, or Rs 3,231 crore, from Barclays PLC and Deutsche Bank AG for a trade finance facility. This is to secure working capital for its integrated solar module manufacturing facility.

NDTV Ltd. declined as its June quarter loss widened.

Adani Enterprises Ltd. rose 1.76% at 10:57 a.m. Adani Transmission Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. also rose more than 1% by early noon trade on Friday.

The group's market cap increased by Rs 11,508.3 crore to Rs 10.6 lakh crore, intraday, on Friday.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

