All Adani Group Companies' Shares, With The Exception Of NDTV, Advance

Shares of all Adani Group companies, with the exception of NDTV Ltd., advanced on Friday.

This was because Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s subsidiary, Adani New Industries Ltd., raised $394 million, or Rs 3,231 crore, from Barclays PLC and Deutsche Bank AG for a trade finance facility. This is to secure working capital for its integrated solar module manufacturing facility.

NDTV Ltd. declined as its June quarter loss widened.

Adani Enterprises Ltd. rose 1.76% at 10:57 a.m. Adani Transmission Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. also rose more than 1% by early noon trade on Friday.

The group's market cap increased by Rs 11,508.3 crore to Rs 10.6 lakh crore, intraday, on Friday.