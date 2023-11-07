Alkyl Amines Q2 Results: Profit Tumbles 48%, Misses Estimate
The specialty chemicals manufacturer's profit declined 48% year-on-year to Rs 27.2 crore in the quarter ended September.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. second-quarter consolidated profit tumbled, missing analysts' estimates.
The specialty chemicals manufacturer's profit declined 48% year-on-year to Rs 27.2 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. This compares with a Rs 48.4 crore consensus estimates of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Alkyl Amines Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 13.9% at Rs 352 crore vs Rs 409 crore(Bloomberg estimate: Rs 407 crore)
Ebitda down 40.4% at Rs 48.3 crore vs Rs 81 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 74.4 crore)
Margin at 13.71% vs 19.81% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.3%)
Reported profit down 48% at Rs 27.2 crore vs Rs 52.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 48.4 crore)
Shares of Alkyl Amines Chemicals fell 1.85% to Rs 2,170.95 apiece , compared with a fall of 0.21% in the benchmark Nifty at 12:49 p.m.