BQPrimeMarketsAlembic Pharma Shares Surge 16% As DSP Healthcare Fund Raises Stake
ADVERTISEMENT

Alembic Pharma Shares Surge 16% As DSP Healthcare Fund Raises Stake

The stock rose as much as 16.12% during the day on the NSE to Rs 835.40 apiece, the highest since Oct 19.

30 Nov 2023, 12:06 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Alembic Pharma API plant in Gujarat (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Alembic Pharma API plant in Gujarat (Source: Company website)

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. rose to the highest level in over a month on Thursday after DSP Healthcare Fund raised its stake in the company.

With the acquisition of 36,276 shares, DSP Healthcare, a scheme launched by DSP Mutual Fund, now owns 5.01% voting rights compared to 4.99% earlier, according to an exchange filing.

Alembic Pharma Shares Surge 16% As DSP Healthcare Fund Raises Stake

Alembic Pharma's stock rose as much as 16.12% during the day on the NSE to Rs 835.40 apiece, the highest since Oct 19. It was trading 9.06% higher at Rs 784.55 apiece compared to a 0.1% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 11:12 a.m.

It has risen 36.77% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 71 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 62.24.

Eight out of 19 analysts tracking Alembic Pharma maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, six recommend 'hold' and five suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 2.6%.

ALSO READ

Thomas Cook Shares Locked In Lower Circuit As Promoter Plans To Sell Stake At Discount

Opinion
Thomas Cook Shares Locked In Lower Circuit As Promoter Plans To Sell Stake At Discount
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT