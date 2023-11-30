Alembic Pharma Shares Surge 16% As DSP Healthcare Fund Raises Stake

Alembic Pharma's stock rose as much as 16.12% during the day on the NSE to Rs 835.40 apiece, the highest since Oct 19. It was trading 9.06% higher at Rs 784.55 apiece compared to a 0.1% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 11:12 a.m.

It has risen 36.77% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 71 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 62.24.

Eight out of 19 analysts tracking Alembic Pharma maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, six recommend 'hold' and five suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 2.6%.