Alembic Pharma Shares Drop To 52-Week Low On Taking Impairment Charge For Gujarat Plants

BQPrimeMarketsAlembic Pharma Shares Drop To 52-Week Low On Taking Impairment Charge For Gujarat Plants
The drugmaker will take a Rs 1,150.43 crore impairment charge on three under-construction manufacturing plants in Gujarat.
03 Mar 2023, 10:22 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Alembic Pharma API plant in&nbsp;Panelav, Gujarat. (Source: Company website.)</p></div>
Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. declined to their 52-week low after the company said it will take a Rs 1,150.43 crore impairment charge for three facilities in Gujarat.

The three manufacturing facilities are under construction and are expected to take a hit to their profitability and generate less cash than expected.

Shares of the drugmaker declined 0.75% to Rs 499.55 apiece as of 10 a.m., while the benchmark Nifty 50 gained 0.93%. The stock declined 5.32% intraday, the most in 52 weeks, to Rs 476.5 apiece during opening trade.

The total traded volume stood at 32.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index is 36.4.

Out of the 19 analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, eight recommend a 'hold', and four suggest 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 21.8%.

