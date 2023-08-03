Alchemy Capital's Hiren Ved Bets On These Sectors | Alpha Moguls

How do you allocate more to a particular space within manufacturing versus some of the others, because almost every company that you hear the quantum of order flows, the book to win ratios, the con calls from the companies all look very optimistic? How do you decide what is the first among equals?

Hiren Ved: It is not easy, because valuations of many of these stocks do tend to capture some of these tailwinds. Therefore, the question is, how do you incrementally allocate money to those names.

First of all, I believe that we are still at the early stages of the cycle. So optically, the valuations may look higher. Also, some of these companies would have delivered 100+% returns, some of them 40%-50%, which is way higher than what the markets have delivered. So, maybe intermittently, even in these high-growth companies, you may get to a phase where you have a time correction, till the earnings catch up.

Now again, the thing is that it is all about as long as earnings growth keeps coming in, you will be fine even if you enter at a higher level. Maybe your returns from there on would matter more than what somebody would have made historically. Now, what we do is that–and though it is a challenge–while we continue to deploy money in some of these companies in the manufacturing sector, whether it be auto ancillary, capital goods, etc, we start with a slightly lower weightage than what we would have done historically, because if you do get a time or a price correction, that gives you the ability to add. You are still playing for the longer term. Your view is that you are still in the early stages of this cycle. So that is one way to do it.

Secondly, I also believe that there is always a hunting ground for good quality companies in sectors, which are currently not doing well. For example, in discretionary consumption, where these stocks haven't done anything great. They are still bouncing around their bottoms rather than bouncing around their tops, but where the risk-reward is very favourable to you, because all the headwinds are priced in today.

Now, people want to wait till they see the first signs of improvement in their numbers. But investing is all about the future. It is not about the past and your judgment of whether most of the bad news is already in the price, and if you believe that it is not manufacturing alone that is going to do well. Healthcare will also do well and so will consumption.

Then how do you allocate money in the portfolio to some of those sectors, which may not be in favour today, but structurally you know that the business model is good. It is just the external environment that is tough. Once that external environment changes and consumption comes back, which eventually it will at some point, then these companies will start to perform.

Now the question is, are you a just in time investor or are you willing to say that okay, a part of my portfolio is in this high-growth, secular growth bucket, but a part of my portfolio is also in companies, which are very strong, but currently going through a tough phase, but it is already in the price, because the stocks haven't done much and nobody is chasing these companies today. Everybody is chasing the former.

So, you have to create a mix of risk-rewards in your portfolio, where you have a combination of these secular growth stories, but you also have exposure to companies or sectors that are not doing well.

Now suddenly, people are figuring out okay, what should i do in pharma, because suddenly pharma is doing well. If you had asked anybody a question three months or six months ago, people wouldn't have cared about what is happening.

So, I think the definition of a bull market is that every sector participates finally and even the laggards will. Maybe, it participates right at the end, but every sector will. And there is continuous sector rotation that keeps happening. That is how a bull market keeps going and I think something similar will happen in this bull market. It has already happened.