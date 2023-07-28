Ajanta Pharma Shares Hit Record High After Q1 Profit Beats Estimates
The pharmaceutical company's first-quarter net profit rose 19% YoY to Rs 208 crore beating Bloomberg estimate of Rs 150 crore.
Shares of Ajanta Pharma Ltd. surged over 7% to hit a record high after its first-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.
The pharmaceutical company's net profit rose 19% year-on-year to Rs 208 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 150 crore.
Ajanta Pharma Q1 FY24 Results Highlights: (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 7% at Rs 1,021 crore. (Bloomberg estimate : Rs 1,009 crore)
Ebitda up 22% to Rs 271 crore. (Bloomberg estimate : Rs 232 crore Profit)
Margins at 26.6% versus Bloomberg estimate of 23%.
Net profit up 19% to Rs 208. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 150 crore).
Here's what analysts have to say about the Q1 earnings
Motilal Oswal
The brokerage firm reiterates 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 1,800, implying an upside return potential of 9.09%.
The company benefited from lower raw material and freight costs in the first quarter of FY24 and expects the same to continue over the near-to-medium term.
Nirmal Bang Institutional Research
Revenues grew 7.4% year-on-year, mainly due to robust 14.3% growth in the domestic market, which was partially offset by the decline in Africa business due to supply chain issues, which have now normalise.
Nirmal Bang remains positive on Ajanta Pharma given its branded play and strong focus on the domestic market.
Shares of the company rose 7.20% to Rs 1,664.40 apiece as of 9:57 a.m., as compared to a 0.01% gain in the NSE Nifty 50. The scrip gained as much as 9.37% intraday to hit a record high. It has risen 37.38% on a year-to-date basis.
The relative strength index was at 79, indicating the stock may be overbought. Total traded volume stood at 50.6 times its 30-day average.
Out of the 16 analysts tracking the company, 15 maintain a 'buy' rating and one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 2.2%.