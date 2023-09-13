Ajanta Pharma Shares At All-Time High After August Sales Data

Shares of Ajanta Pharma Ltd. surged to a record high on Wednesday after Motilal Oswal Financial Services said the company reported "notably higher" sales growth rates than the Indian pharma market in August.

Ajanta Pharma "outperformed" the market, led by ophthalmology therapy, pain therapy, and dermatology, the brokerage said on Tuesday, citing IQVIA data.

However, according to the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists, Ajanta Pharma did report higher-than-market growth of 5.7% in August, but it was not the highest. Mankind Pharma Ltd. reported the highest growth in August at 10%.