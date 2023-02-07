Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Ports, Ambuja Cements Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements are the companies that will announce their results today.
Indian telecom major Bharti Airtel Ltd. and three Adani Group companies—Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd. and Ambuja Cements Ltd.—along with Hero MotoCorp Ltd. and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. will remain in focus on Tuesday, as they announce their earnings for the quarter ended December.
Bharti Airtel Ltd. is expected to clock a profit of Rs 2,115 crore and a revenue of Rs 35,727 crore for the third quarter, according to consensus estimates of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
During the quarter under review, the telecom operator is estimated to have seen an average revenue per user of Rs 198.97 in the Indian market. The revenue from domestic mobile services is estimated to be around Rs 19,346 crore.
Adani Ports and SEZ is estimated to report a net profit of Rs 1,502 crore against revenue of Rs 4,812 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates.
The stock, which closed 9.46% higher on the BSE on Monday, after a rough week, is expected to move up 26% during the day following the earnings, Bloomberg analysts estimated.
Chambal Fertilisers Chemicals Ltd., Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., EPL Ltd., Thermax Ltd., NHPC Ltd., Deepak Nitrite Ltd., Ramco Cements Ltd., Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd., Varroc Engineering Ltd., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., Astral Ltd., Bayer CropScience Ltd., Power Mech Projects Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Century Plyboards Ltd. are also scheduled to announce their results for the quarter today.
Sobha Ltd., Bharat Dynamics Ltd., Phoenix Mills Ltd., CreditAccess Grameen Ltd., Somany Ceramics Ltd., Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd., IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd., Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd. and Computer Age Management Services Ltd. will also declare their financial performance for the three months ended December 2022.
Other companies scheduled to announce their December quarter results include Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd., IRB InvIT Fund, NDTV Ltd., Panasonic Energy India Co., Cantabil Retail India Ltd., Eveready Industries India Ltd., India Tourism Development Co., Elpro International Ltd., Everest Industries Ltd., Foseco India Ltd., J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd., Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd., Prakash Industries Ltd., Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd., Rolex Rings Ltd., Keystone Realtors Ltd., Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd., Sunflag Iron and Steel Co., Tilaknagar Industries Ltd., TTK Healthcare Ltd., Vadilal Industries Ltd., Wonderla Holidays Ltd. and Yasho Industries Ltd.
The estimates for major earnings scheduled for today are as follows:
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.