Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Ports, Ambuja Cements Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Indian telecom major Bharti Airtel Ltd. and three Adani Group companies—Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd. and Ambuja Cements Ltd.—along with Hero MotoCorp Ltd. and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. will remain in focus on Tuesday, as they announce their earnings for the quarter ended December.

Bharti Airtel Ltd. is expected to clock a profit of Rs 2,115 crore and a revenue of Rs 35,727 crore for the third quarter, according to consensus estimates of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

During the quarter under review, the telecom operator is estimated to have seen an average revenue per user of Rs 198.97 in the Indian market. The revenue from domestic mobile services is estimated to be around Rs 19,346 crore.

Adani Ports and SEZ is estimated to report a net profit of Rs 1,502 crore against revenue of Rs 4,812 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates.

The stock, which closed 9.46% higher on the BSE on Monday, after a rough week, is expected to move up 26% during the day following the earnings, Bloomberg analysts estimated.