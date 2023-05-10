Airbnb Tumbles The Most Ever After Giving Muted Travel Outlook

Airbnb had benefited over the past few years from shifts in work and lifestyle due to the pandemic. But the post-Covid rush to travel is losing steam, and some consumers are reining in leisure budgets amid persisting inflation and an unsteady economy. Airbnb said the number of nights and experiences booked in the current period will look unfavorable compared with a year ago, when there was a surge in demand following the outbreak of the Covid-19 Omicron variant. As a result, the company expects year-over-year growth in nights and experiences booked to increase at a slower pace in the second quarter than revenue.