Air Passenger Traffic Holds Steady In February
The traffic rose 57% year-on-year to 1.21 crore, according to DGCA data.
India's air passenger traffic remained steady in the seasonally weaker month of February, even as it dipped for the second consecutive month after hitting a nearly three-year high in December.
The traffic rose 57% year-on-year to 1.21 crore, according to the monthly data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. However, the number was lower than the pre-Covid month of January 2020 when the traffic had touched 1.24 crore.
Traditionally, February and March are considered the weakest months for air travel in India.
IndiGo Bounces Back
IndiGo, which is operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., retained the top spot with a market share of 55.9% in February. This is the first time that the airline has improved its market share month-on-month after it either remained flat or declined in the last six months.
Air India Ltd.'s market share dropped 30 basis points to 8.9% in February from January. Vistara was at the third spot with a market share of 8.7%, while AirAsia India's market share fell 40 basis points to 7%. Together, the Tata group airlines claimed a 24.6% overall market share.
The Wadia Group-controlled Go First's market share also fell 40 basis points to 8%, while recently launched airline Akasa Air made further inroads by improving its market share to 3% from 2.8% last month.
Low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd.'s market dropped to 7.1% from 7.3% in the preceding month.
On-Time Performance
IndiGo remained the most punctual airline in February with an on-time performance of 88.8%. Akasa Air retained the second spot with 87% of its flight on-time in four major airports in the metro cities. Air India was the third-most punctual airline with an on-time performance of 80.2%, followed by Vistara at 79.3%, AirAsia India at 69.7% and Alliance Air at 66.1%.
SpiceJet and Go First continued to be the worst performers with on-time performance of 56.1% and 54.2%, respectively. However, both these airlines remained at top when it came to load factors, followed by Vistara, AirAsia India, Air India, IndiGo and Akasa Air.