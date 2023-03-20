Air Passenger Traffic Holds Steady In February

India's air passenger traffic remained steady in the seasonally weaker month of February, even as it dipped for the second consecutive month after hitting a nearly three-year high in December.

The traffic rose 57% year-on-year to 1.21 crore, according to the monthly data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. However, the number was lower than the pre-Covid month of January 2020 when the traffic had touched 1.24 crore.

Traditionally, February and March are considered the weakest months for air travel in India.