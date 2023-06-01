AI Boom Gets Fresh Gut Check As Nvidia Drops Most Since January

Nvidia fell 5.7% Wednesday, the most since Jan. 30, after the chipmaker briefly reached a $1 trillion market cap earlier this week. The stock’s 250%-plus gain from an October low likely provided an attractive opportunity to pocket some gains, with board member Tench Coxe among people who recently took some money off the table. AI software firm C3.ai Inc. fell 9% on disappointing sales forecast, paring its gain for the year to just under 260%.