Ahluwalia Contracts Shares Surge As IDBI Capital Initiates Coverage With "Buy" Rating

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd. (Source: Company Webiste.)</p></div>
Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd. (Source: Company Webiste.)

Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. surged the most since July 12, after IDBI Capital initiated coverage with 'buy' rating.

Terming the company a "cash flow machine", the brokerage said, Ahluwalia Contracts will close the current financial year with the "highest ever" annual order inflow, which stands at Rs 40 crore year-to-date.

IDBI Capital has set a target price of Rs 650 apiece for the company, implying an upside of 50%. About 29% of analysts have changed their price targets on the stock in the last one-month, according to Bloomberg data.

Shares of the company rose 4.83% to end at Rs 456 on Monday. The total traded volume so far today was 1.4 times its 30-day average.

Out of the 10 analysts tracking the stock, nine maintain a "buy" rating and one suggests "hold", according to Bloomberg data.

IDBI Capital View On Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd.

Ahluwalia Contracts, which benefits from infrastructure and industrial capital expenditures in India, offers a "turnkey" solution for building tall structures.

The brokerage said that future growth will be supported by "management with vast experience, execution ability, steady cash flow, and a lean balance sheet".

  • Expect revenue at a compound annual growth rate of 17% and profit after tax at a CAGR of 26%, over FY22-25E

  • Ahluwalia Contracts India is a net debt-free company and has 12% of its market capitalisation as cash in books.

  • Order inflow has been subdued for the last two years, but is recovering in the current fiscal. The brokerage expects it to close with the highest-ever order inflow and year-end order book at Rs 73 crore, which is 2.3 times the current fiscal's revenue.

(Source: Bloomberg, Brokerage report)

