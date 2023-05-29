Ahluwalia Contracts Shares Rise Most In Over 13 Years After Q4 Profit

Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts surged 15.25% to Rs 606.95 apiece, compared to a 0.58% gain in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:27 a.m. The stock rose 17.47% intraday, the most in over 13 years since Feb. 1, 2010.

The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 24.5 times its monthly average.

Of the 11 analysts tracking the company, nine maintain a 'buy' rating, and two suggest a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 5.9%.