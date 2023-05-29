Ahluwalia Contracts Shares Rise Most In Over 13 Years After Q4 Profit
Shares of Ahluwali Contracts (India) Ltd. surged the most in 13 years on Monday after its profit jumped in fourth quarter.
The company's net profit surged 70.5% year-on-year to Rs 72.21 crore in the fourth quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing.
Ahluwalia Contracts Q4 FY23 (YoY)
Revenues up 18.08% at Rs 863.1 crore.
Ebitda up 73.37% at Rs 110.3 crore.
Ebitda margin at 12.77% versus 8.70%
Net profit up 70.50% at Rs 72.2 crore.
Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts surged 15.25% to Rs 606.95 apiece, compared to a 0.58% gain in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:27 a.m. The stock rose 17.47% intraday, the most in over 13 years since Feb. 1, 2010.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 24.5 times its monthly average.
Of the 11 analysts tracking the company, nine maintain a 'buy' rating, and two suggest a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 5.9%.