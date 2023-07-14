Ahluwalia Contracts Shares Gain After Order Win
The company has been awarded an institutional and residential project, which is expected to be complete in 20 months.
Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. rose on Friday after it bagged institutional and residential projects worth Rs 199.6 crore from the Indian Financial Technology and Allied Services.
The construction company was awarded an institutional and residential project, which will involve work for civil structural, facade, and related external development for the Enterprise Computing and Cybersecurity Training Institute at Bhubaneshwar, Orrisa. It is expected to be completed in 20 months.
The company has an unexecuted order book of Rs 8,162.7 crore as of March, 2023. Year-to-date order inflows stood at Rs 5,057 crore. Of the unexecuted orderbook, 83.34% of the orders came from the government sector.
Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts rose 4.98% before trading 2.76% higher as of 10:09 a.m. This compares to a 0.18% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock is up 32.79% year-to-date.
Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 65.68, indicating that the stock may be overbought.
Of the 11 analysts tracking the company, nine maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a ‘hold’, and one suggests a ‘sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 5.00%.