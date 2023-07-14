Ahluwalia Contracts Shares Gain After Order Win

Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. rose on Friday after it bagged institutional and residential projects worth Rs 199.6 crore from the Indian Financial Technology and Allied Services.

The construction company was awarded an institutional and residential project, which will involve work for civil structural, facade, and related external development for the Enterprise Computing and Cybersecurity Training Institute at Bhubaneshwar, Orrisa. It is expected to be completed in 20 months.

The company has an unexecuted order book of Rs 8,162.7 crore as of March, 2023. Year-to-date order inflows stood at Rs 5,057 crore. Of the unexecuted orderbook, 83.34% of the orders came from the government sector.