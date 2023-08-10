Ahead Of IPO, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Collects Rs 396 Crore From Anchor Investors

Societe Generale, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Company, Tata Mutual Fund, Sundaram Mutual Fund, and Franklin India Mutual Fund are among the anchor investors, the circular showed.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 600 crore and an Offer For Sale of 1.42 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.