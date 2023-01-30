AGI Greenpac Shares Jump The Most In Over Four Months After Q3 Profit Rose Nearly 81%

Shares of AGI Greenpac Ltd. advanced the most in over four months since Sept. 2 after its third-quarter profit surged nearly 81%.

The company's third-quarter net profit rose 80.81% year-on-year to Rs 53.2 crore, the company said in its exchange filing. Revenue rose 43.39% annually to Rs 567.3 crore in the said quarter of the ongoing fiscal.