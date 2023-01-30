ADVERTISEMENT
AGI Greenpac Shares Jump The Most In Over Four Months After Q3 Profit Rose Nearly 81%

Net profit rose 80.81% year-on-year to Rs 53.2 crore in the third quarter ended December 2022.
(Source: Rawpixel on Freepik)
Shares of AGI Greenpac Ltd. advanced the most in over four months since Sept. 2 after its third-quarter profit surged nearly 81%.

The company's third-quarter net profit rose 80.81% year-on-year to Rs 53.2 crore, the company said in its exchange filing. Revenue rose 43.39% annually to Rs 567.3 crore in the said quarter of the ongoing fiscal.

AGI Greenpac Q3 FY23 (YoY)

  • Revenues are up 43.39% at Rs 567.3 crore.

  • Ebitda up 40.47% at Rs 109.5 crore

  • Ebitda margin at 19.31% vs. 19.71%

  • Net profit was up 80.81% at Rs 53.2 crore.

Shares of the company gained 10.48% to Rs 337.75 apiece as of 10:49 a.m., while the the benchmark Nifty 50 declined 0.30%.

The total traded volume so far today stood at 10.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 20 implies that the stock may be oversold.

