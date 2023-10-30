AGI GreenPac Expects Revenue To Grow 30% In FY24, Says CEO Rajesh Khosla
AGI Greenpac Ltd. expects revenue to grow 30% in fiscal 2024, according to Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Khosla.
The manufacturer of glass bottles, pet bottles, and caps for the beverage industry has certain products that are more in demand in the summer and others that are in the winter. While beer and soft drinks are more popular in the summer, the liquor industry thrives during the winter, he told BQ Prime.
"Quarter three is always better, and quarter four is the best. The second quarter is always slow even then we did reasonably well," he said
The company's 90% business comes from glass containers, he said. "Our pet and closure business is small but is growing at a very fast space."
"Be it glass or pet you need a closure to pack the containers. Closure industry is moving fast and we are expecting growth to be multiple folds in closure segment," said khosla
Regarding acquisition of Hindustan National Glass, he said the matter is still with NCLT but hopes to close it soon.
Hindustan's capacity is about twice that of the company, and once this capacity is added, the company expects huge growth in its financial numbers, Khosla said. "However, HNG's capacity is not fully utilised and is not in good condition. This needs to be developed to its full potential," he said
The acquisition is expected to be funded by mix of debt, equity and internal accruals.
