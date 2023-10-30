AGI GreenPac Expects Revenue To Grow 30% In FY24, Says CEO Rajesh Khosla

Regarding acquisition of Hindustan National Glass, he said the matter is still with NCLT but hopes to close it soon.

Hindustan's capacity is about twice that of the company, and once this capacity is added, the company expects huge growth in its financial numbers, Khosla said. "However, HNG's capacity is not fully utilised and is not in good condition. This needs to be developed to its full potential," he said

The acquisition is expected to be funded by mix of debt, equity and internal accruals.

