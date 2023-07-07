Affle India Shares Gain In Early Trade On Buying Appnext's Remaining Stake

Shares of Affle (India) Ltd. rose on Friday after its unit said it would acquire the remaining 5% shares of app discovery platform Appnext Pte.

The company's Singapore subsidiary, Affle International Pte., will acquire the shares for $1.5 million within three years in tranches, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

In June 2020 and February 2022, the consumer intelligence platform acquired 66.67% and 28.33%, respectively, of Appnext.