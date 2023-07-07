BQPrimeMarketsAffle India Shares Gain In Early Trade On Buying Appnext's Remaining Stake
ADVERTISEMENT

Affle India Shares Gain In Early Trade On Buying Appnext's Remaining Stake

The company's Singapore unit, Affle International Pte., will acquire the shares for $1.5 million within three years in tranches.

07 Jul 2023, 11:46 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Geolocated Ads for Apps by Affle India's app. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Geolocated Ads for Apps by Affle India's app. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Affle (India) Ltd. rose on Friday after its unit said it would acquire the remaining 5% shares of app discovery platform Appnext Pte.

The company's Singapore subsidiary, Affle International Pte., will acquire the shares for $1.5 million within three years in tranches, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

In June 2020 and February 2022, the consumer intelligence platform acquired 66.67% and 28.33%, respectively, of Appnext.

Shares of Affle India rose 0.95% intra-day before paring gains to trade 0.52% lower at Rs 1,061.90 as of 10.46 am, compared to a 0.29% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

Of the 13 analysts tracking the company, 12 maintain a 'buy' rating and one indicates a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 11.7%.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT