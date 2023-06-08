Aether Industries Shares Rise The Most In Eight Months After U.S. Deal

Shares of Aether Industries Ltd. surged the most in over eight months after it signed a manufacturing partnership deal with an American oil field services company.

“Aether Industries executes Letter of Intent with USA based leading global Oil Field Services Company for strategic supplier and contract manufacturing partnership,” the chemicals company said in an exchange filing.

This is set to pave the way for a strategic supply agreement, which is to be executed within three months. The letter specifies four strategic products that will be manufactured by Aether Industries, with individual volumes totaling up to 1,325 metric tons per month, or 16,000 metric tons per annum.

"The volume and revenue potential of this new partnership will be significant for Aether," said Aman Desai, promoter and director at Aether Industries. "Just the first set of four products mentioned have a mature supply potential of more than 1,000 metric tonne per month and will correspond to revenue in excess of $36 million or Rs 300 crore per year, he said.