Aether Industries Shares Fall After Closure Of QIP Issue

Aether Industries fell on Thursday after it announced the closure of its qualified institutional placement through which it raised Rs 750 crore.

Marquee investors SBI Mutual fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs and others participated in the QIP.

The company will issue and allot 80,12,820 equity shares to 36 qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of 936.00 apiece, according to exchange filings.

The issue price is at 19.72% discount to Thursday's close of Rs 1,165.95 apiece and is at a discount of Rs 48.90, or 4.96%, on the QIP floor price of Rs 984.90 apiece.