Aether Industries Shares Fall After Closure Of QIP Issue
The QIP issue price is at 20% discount to Thursday's close and at 5% discount to the QIP floor price.
Aether Industries fell on Thursday after it announced the closure of its qualified institutional placement through which it raised Rs 750 crore.
Marquee investors SBI Mutual fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs and others participated in the QIP.
The company will issue and allot 80,12,820 equity shares to 36 qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of 936.00 apiece, according to exchange filings.
The issue price is at 19.72% discount to Thursday's close of Rs 1,165.95 apiece and is at a discount of Rs 48.90, or 4.96%, on the QIP floor price of Rs 984.90 apiece.
SBI Mutual Fund was allotted 40% of the shares for seven of its schemes, followed by Axis Mutual Fund at 11.13%. Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs, Bandhan Mutual Fund, Invesco Mutual Fund were participants with more than 6% of equity shares offered in the QIP.
The stock rose 24.46% since the beginning of the month and 33.23% since the beginning of the year.
Shares of Aether Industries fell 3.94% to Rs 1,120 apiece, compared to a 0.31% fall in the Nifty 50 as of 11:47 a.m. on Thursday.
Out of the six analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating and one recommends a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data.
The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 0.7% over the next 12 months.