BQPrimeMarketsAether Industries Hits Record High After Inking Pact With Saudi Aramco 
ADVERTISEMENT

Aether Industries Hits Record High After Inking Pact With Saudi Aramco 

The manufacturing process was previously jointly developed and validated at pre-commercial scale by Aramco and Aether

09 Jun 2023, 10:53 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Aether Industries)</p></div>
(Source: Aether Industries)

Shares of Aether Industries Ltd. hit a record high on Friday after it signed a licencing agreement with Saudi Aramco Technologies Co. for commercialising Converge polyols technology.

The manufacturing process was previously jointly developed and validated at pre-commercial scale by Aramco and Aether, according to an exchange filing.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Marginally Higher As Axis Bank, Titan Lead; Infosys, ITC Drag

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Marginally Higher As Axis Bank, Titan Lead; Infosys, ITC Drag
Read More

Shares of Aether Industries rose 4.64% to Rs 1,028 apiece as of 10:27 a.m., compared to a 0.06% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock surged 7.39% to hit a record high of Rs 1,055 intraday.

The scrip has risen nearly 11.3% in the last three sessions. Shares surged the most in over eight months on Thursday as well after it signed a manufacturing partnership deal with an American oil field services company.

The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 16.4 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 76, implying that the stocks may be overbought.

Of the six analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 9.3%.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT