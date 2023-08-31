Aeroflex Industries Shares Debut At 76% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Aeroflex Industries Ltd. debuted at Rs 190 apiece on the National Stock Exchange at a premium of nearly 76% to their IPO price of Rs 108 apiece.

On the BSE, the shares listed at Rs 197.40, a premium of 83%.

The initial public offering was subscribed 97.11 times. The bids were led by institutional investors, who subscribed 194.73 times, followed by non-institutional investors at 126.13 times. Retail investors witnessed a subscription of 34.41 times and the reservation portion shareholders subscribed 28.52 times.

The company raised Rs 103.97 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. It allocated 95.99 lakh equity shares to 15 funds at Rs 108 apiece, according to the BSE circular.