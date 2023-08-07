Aditya Birla Fashion Shares Tumble Over 8% After Q1 Loss Misses Estimates

Shares of the company fell 6.72% to Rs 195.70 apiece, compared to a 0.31% advance in the Nifty 50 as of 10:44 a.m. The stock fell as much as 8.03% intraday.

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 8.5 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 30.88, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Out of the 25 analysts tracking the stock, 11 maintain a 'buy', nine recommend a 'hold', and five suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The consensus price estimate indicates a 17% upside over the next 12 months.