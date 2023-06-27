Aditya Birla Capital Gains After QIP Launch

Aditya Birla Capital hit intraday high of 3.64%, the highest in two months. The shares were trading 3.08% higher at Rs 186.85 as of 11:07 a.m., compared to a 0.16% rise in the NSE Nifty 50.

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 4.6 times the 30-day average volume. The stock’s relative strength index stands at 63.18, indicating that the stock is overbought nor oversold.

Out of the seven analysts tracking the stock, six recommend a buy and one maintains a hold rating. The consensus price estimate indicates a 4.4% upside over the next 12 months.