Aditya Birla Capital Gains After QIP Launch
The company launched its QIP on June 26 to raise around Rs 1,250 crores
Shares of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. rose on Tuesday as the financial services firm seeks to raise Rs 1,250 crore through institutional investors.
The company approved the qualified institutional placement, which opened on Monday. The floor price set by the firm was Rs 175.99 per share.
Aditya Birla Capital hit intraday high of 3.64%, the highest in two months. The shares were trading 3.08% higher at Rs 186.85 as of 11:07 a.m., compared to a 0.16% rise in the NSE Nifty 50.
The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 4.6 times the 30-day average volume. The stock’s relative strength index stands at 63.18, indicating that the stock is overbought nor oversold.
Out of the seven analysts tracking the stock, six recommend a buy and one maintains a hold rating. The consensus price estimate indicates a 4.4% upside over the next 12 months.