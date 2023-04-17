BQPrimeMarketsAditya Birla Sun Life Buys Stake In Poonawalla Fincorp For Rs 211.54 Crore
Aditya Birla Sun Life Buys Stake In Poonawalla Fincorp For Rs 211.54 Crore

17 Apr 2023, 9:44 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;Poonawalla Fincorp Official Website)</p></div>
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 72.94 lakh shares worth Rs 211.54 crore, amounting to 0.94% stake, in Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. on Monday.

The shares were sold at Rs 290 apiece, according to the block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange.

ABSL Umbrella UCITS Fund also bought 3.56 lakh shares, amounting to 0.04% stake, and Plutus Wealth Management bought 17.24 lakh shares, amounting to 0.22% stake of the company, the NSE data showed.

Sanjay Chamria sold 83 lakh shares, amounting to 1.08% stake, while Mayank Poddar sold 17 lakh shares, amounting to 0.22% stake in Poonawalla Fincorp, at Rs 290 apiece.

The stock closed 3.11% higher on Monday at Rs 302.05 apiece, while the benchmark Nifty 50 declined 0.68%.

