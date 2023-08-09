Adani Wilmar Shares Fall On Reports Of Possible Stake Sale

The company declined to comment.

Shares of Adani Wilmar fell as much as 4.50% and were trading 3.05% lower at Rs 380.95 apiece at 10:05 a.m. compared to a 0.30% decline in the Nifty 50.

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 8.2 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 32.61, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Of the five analysts tracking the stock, three maintain a 'buy' and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The consensus price estimate indicates a 20.5% upside over the next 12 months.