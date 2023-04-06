Adani Wilmar Q4 Update: Edible Oil Sales Volume Declines

The food and the fast-moving consumer goods lifted the overall show. The segment saw 40% growth in volume and 60% revenue growth during the fourth quarter.

In the foods segment, wheat prices started soaring from July 2022, prompting the government to release wheat stocks in the market to increase supply, resulting in the normalisation of prices.

"In foods, we have been making good progress in all enablers like sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, brand building, and strengthening the teams for the new products," Adani Wilmar said. In fiscal 2023, the company achieved revenue of Rs 3,800 crore, up 55% in value terms and 40% in volumes.

"We expect the strong growth to continue in both the products—wheat and rice—for multi-years, given the large headroom in the kitchen essential products," according to Adani Wilmar.

The retail penetration of its wheat business is currently below 10% in the total universe of outlets for packaged flour. In the March quarter, Adani Wilmar also benefited from lower competitive intensity due to high prices of wheat as local players reduced operations to limit the risk of stocking high-cost inventory.

The industry essentials business reported 60% volume growth and value growth in the low teens, according to the company.

"Our B2B business of selling industrial products for various industry applications has been gaining market share and making progress in the journey of adding value-added products," the company said.

Despite the decline in export volume of castor oil for the industry, Adani Wilmar's overall castor business grew in double digits in volume terms.