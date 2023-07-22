Adani Wilmar Files FIR Against Jumbotail For Selling Counterfeit Products

The maker of Fortune oil Adani Wilmar Ltd. filed an FIR against business-to-business online platform Jumbotail Pvt. for the distribution of counterfeit products under its brand name.

The authorities seized a total of 179 units of products. These included 126 units of one-litre Fortune Kacchi Ghani Mustard Oil without the lid, 37 one-litre pouches of fake Fortune Refined Soybean Oil, and 16 one-litre PET bottles of Fortune Sarso Oil, according to a press release by the company.

The FIR has been lodged at Badalpur police station in Gautam Budhnagar district, Uttar Pradesh.