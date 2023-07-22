Adani Wilmar Files FIR Against Jumbotail For Selling Counterfeit Products
The maker of Fortune oil Adani Wilmar Ltd. filed an FIR against business-to-business online platform Jumbotail Pvt. for the distribution of counterfeit products under its brand name.
The authorities seized a total of 179 units of products. These included 126 units of one-litre Fortune Kacchi Ghani Mustard Oil without the lid, 37 one-litre pouches of fake Fortune Refined Soybean Oil, and 16 one-litre PET bottles of Fortune Sarso Oil, according to a press release by the company.
The FIR has been lodged at Badalpur police station in Gautam Budhnagar district, Uttar Pradesh.
"We are deeply concerned about counterfeit products circulating in the market and posing risks to consumers' health. Taking this matter seriously, we are collaborating with authorities to swiftly identify sources of counterfeits, and take decisive actions against unscrupulous traders," said an Adani Wilmar spokesperson.
The malpractice was discovered as part of Adani Wilmar's routine market survey. A trader raised concerns about discrepancies in the product packaging after making a purchase from Jumbotail.
Further probe by the company revealed significant mismatches in batch code details, fake QR codes, and different packaging materials, confirming the presence of counterfeit products.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.