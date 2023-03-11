Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas Under Second Stage Of Long-Term Surveillance

The NSE and BSE said these companies have satisfied the criteria for inclusion under long-term additional surveillance measures

Applicable rate of margin shall be 100% and applicable w.e.f. March 15, 2023 on all open positions as on March 14, 2023 and new positions created from March 15, 2023 onwards. In addition, lower price band shall be applicable w.e.f. March 13, 2023, as per the exchanges.