Adani Total Gas Shares Surge 18% As Rally In Group Stocks Continues

Shares of Adani Total Gas Ltd. surged as much as 18% on Wednesday as the rally in group stocks continued after the Supreme Court ended hearing in the Adani-Hindenburg matter last week.

The Adani Group stocks added over Rs 56,000 crore in market value in morning trading. That conglomerate had added about Rs 1.34 lakh crore in investor wealth on Tuesday in its best day in about 19 months.

Adani Total has also announced green hydrogen blending pilot project in Ahmedabad. It will blend green hydrogen—produced via electrolysis of water and renewable power—for over 4,000 residential and commercial customers in the city.

"The project is expected to be commissioned by Q1 FY24-25 and the percentage of green hydrogen will be gradually increased in the blend to up to 8% or more, depending on regulatory approvals," it said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

After successfully completing the pilot, hydrogen blended fuel will be supplied stepwise to larger parts of the city and other licenced areas of the company, it said.