Adani Stocks Remain In MSCI Indexes After Quarterly Review

No stocks linked to the Adani Group were removed from MSCI Inc. indexes after its quarterly review even as the index provider said it is reviewing the free float status of the conglomerates securities.

It remains unclear whether the weightage of any of the eight Adani Group stocks is affected. As of now, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., Ambuja Cement Ltd. and ACC are constituents of MSCI's indexes.

However, the index provider announced other key additions and deletions to the indices in the 'February 2023 Index Review'.