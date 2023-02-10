Adani Stocks Remain In MSCI Indexes After Quarterly Review
MSCI Inc. makes no mention of Adani Group-linked shares in its February statement on the quarterly review of its gauges.
No stocks linked to the Adani Group were removed from MSCI Inc. indexes after its quarterly review even as the index provider said it is reviewing the free float status of the conglomerates securities.
It remains unclear whether the weightage of any of the eight Adani Group stocks is affected. As of now, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., Ambuja Cement Ltd. and ACC are constituents of MSCI's indexes.
However, the index provider announced other key additions and deletions to the indices in the 'February 2023 Index Review'.
Key Additions And Deletions In The February 2023 Index Review
Bank of Baroda was one of the three largest additions to the 'MSCI Emerging Markets Index.' which is measured by full company market capitalization.
Additionally, the 'MSCI India Domestic Index' was tweaked as CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. and Shriram Finance Ltd were added to the list of constituents.
Biocon Ltd., on the other hand, was excluded from the 'MSCI India Domestic Index' and added to 'MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index'.
Furthermore, Reliance Steel & Aluminum (USA) was one of the three largest additions to the 'MSCI World Index'.
The index provider may now review the affected Adani group securities during its semi-annual review scheduled to be announced on May 11, 2023.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.