Adani Stocks Rebound As Roadshow Continues In Asian Financial Hubs
The primary agenda of the roadshow and meetings is to win back the investor confidence on a global scale.
Shares of the Adani Group rebounded on Tuesday as it continued to host an investor roadshow at Asian financial hubs.
The investor roadshow, underway in Hong Kong, follows a series of investor meetings on Monday in Singapore. The primary agenda of the roadshow and meetings is to win back investor confidence on a global scale.
The group has already initiated a slew of measures to mitigate the impact of the report, which include cutting expenses and early debt repayment.
According to Bloomberg, the company's executives at the roadshow emphasised their ability to honour their obligations in the coming years and generate cash.
Bloomberg data revealed that at least 15-dollar bonds have rebounded from recent lows. However, it's still lower than what it was before Hindenburg released its report, totaling a combined loss of about $800 million.
The shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd. jumped 16.62% to Rs 1,391.85 apiece intraday. Other group company stocks like Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. and Ambuja Cements Ltd. rose to an intraday high of 9.33% and 7.14%, respectively.
Adani Power Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd., and NDTV Ltd. also hit an upper circuit of 5% each during the trading day.
The rout in the Adani stocks began after Jan. 24 when the U.S.-based Hindenburg Research released a report and accused the company of accounting fraud and stock manipulation. The Indian conglomerate has rejected the report as "a malicious combination of selective misinformation and concealed facts relating to baseless and discredited allegations to drive an ulterior motive."
Since the report, Adani Total Gas Ltd. has fallen the most, at more than 83%, followed by Adani Transmission Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., and Adani Enterprises Ltd.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.