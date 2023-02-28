Adani Stocks Rebound As Roadshow Continues In Asian Financial Hubs

Shares of the Adani Group rebounded on Tuesday as it continued to host an investor roadshow at Asian financial hubs.

The investor roadshow, underway in Hong Kong, follows a series of investor meetings on Monday in Singapore. The primary agenda of the roadshow and meetings is to win back investor confidence on a global scale.

The group has already initiated a slew of measures to mitigate the impact of the report, which include cutting expenses and early debt repayment.

According to Bloomberg, the company's executives at the roadshow emphasised their ability to honour their obligations in the coming years and generate cash.

Bloomberg data revealed that at least 15-dollar bonds have rebounded from recent lows. However, it's still lower than what it was before Hindenburg released its report, totaling a combined loss of about $800 million.