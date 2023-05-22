Adani Stocks Market Cap Crosses Rs 10 Lakh Crore As Supreme Court Panel Report Drives Surge

Shares of Adani Group companies have recouped nearly half of the market cap losses suffered after the Hindenburg Research report as the conglomerate allayed investor concerns and prepaid debt.

The group's market capitalisation crossed Rs 10 lakh crore on Monday. The day's surge was led by Adani Enterprises Ltd., which closed about 19% higher as the group stocks rose following the Supreme Court panel's report that didn't find any regulatory failure in the Adani-Hindenburg case.

The group added nearly Rs 82,000 crore in market valuation in a single day in one of the best sessions since Jan. 24.

Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd. have risen over 100% since Feb. 27 low, when the group started holding roadshows with investors. Adani Power Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., and Adani Transmission Ltd. have surged 77.90%, 94.90%, and 22.20%, respectively. By comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 5.30% during the period.

Other Adani Group stocks like Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., and Adani Wilmar Ltd. advanced 29.80%, 1.20%, and 29%, respectively.

Overall, the group's market value has rebounded 49.2% since the Feb. 27 lows.