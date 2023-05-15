Adani Stocks Have Seasonality To Help In Recovery From Rout

The flagship stock of the Adani group has averaged a return of 21.4%, with a win rate, or the ratio of winning trades to losing trades, of 65% in the period between May 15 and Dec. 31. The chart shows that Adani Enterprises has largely drifted sideways from the start of June until the end of September, before rallying strongly through until the end of the year. The stock completed a seven-year winning streak last year, having gained in the evaluation period in every year since 2016.