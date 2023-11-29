Adani Stocks Extend Gains To Add Over Rs 56,000 Crore In Investor Wealth

Shares of Adani Group companies jumped on Wednesday to add Rs 56,743 crore in investor wealth, continuing the rally after recording the best day in 19 months.

Adani Total Gas Ltd. was leading the pack and jumped over 15%. Adani Wilmar Ltd. and Adani Green Ltd. advanced 4%. NDTV Ltd. and Adani Power Ltd. were trading 3% higher, while Adani Enterprises Ltd. was up over 1%.

Adani Group stocks added as much as Rs 56,743 crore in market value in morning trades, taking their total market capitalisation to Rs 11.85 lakh crore, intraday, the highest level since Feb. 1, 2023.

As of 9:43 a.m., the shares added Rs 39,286 crore in market value at a group-wide market capitalisation to Rs 11.44 lakh crore.

On Tuesday, Adani Group stocks had added as much as Rs 1.33 crore in investor wealth, the biggest single-day surge since April 11, 2022.