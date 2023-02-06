Adani Rout Drags India's Weighting In EM Index As Taiwan Gains

The role reversal between India and Taiwan highlights the contagion of a stock meltdown that has wiped out $112 billion of market value in Gautam Adani’s indebted conglomerate since US-based Hindenburg Research made fraud allegations against the billionaire’s business empire. While the MSCI India Index has lost 4.2% this year, its Taiwan counterpart has surged about 11% as part of a broader North Asian rally induced by China’s reopening optimism.