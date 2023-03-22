Adani Power Stock To Be Put Under Additional Surveillance Again

Adani Power had come out of the short-term ASM framework on March 17, along with Adani Enterprises Ltd. and Adani Wilmar Ltd. stocks. These three stocks were added to the framework on March 9.

Currently, there is no Adani Group stock in the short-term ASM framework.

Adani Green Energy Ltd. and New Delhi Television Ltd. are listed under Stage I of the long-term ASM framework, while Adani Total Gas Ltd. and Adani Transmission Ltd. are under Stage II of the framework, according to data available on the exchanges.

Shares of Adani Power closed 2.03% higher at Rs 203.85 apiece on Wednesday as compared with a 0.24% rise in the Sensex.