Adani Power Shares Rebound As 32.9 Lakh Shares Change Hands In Two Large Trades

Shares of Adani Power Ltd. rebounded after trading lower on Wednesday following a couple of large trades.

At least 21.3 lakh shares changed hands at 1:26 p.m., and an additional 11.6 lakh shares changed hands at 1:31 p.m., according to Bloomberg.

Shares of the company rose 1.42% to 207.25 apiece, as of 2:08 p.m., compared with a 0.04% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50. Early in the trading session, the stock declined 5%.

The total traded volume stood at 0.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 56.3.

One analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 65.1%.