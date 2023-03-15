Adani Power Shares Rebound As 32.9 Lakh Shares Change Hands In Two Large Trades

BQPrimeMarketsAdani Power Shares Rebound As 32.9 Lakh Shares Change Hands In Two Large Trades
At least 21.3 lakh shares changed hands at 1:26 p.m., and an additional 11.6 lakh shares changed hands at 1:31 p.m.
15 Mar 2023, 2:33 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)
Shares of Adani Power Ltd. rebounded after trading lower on Wednesday following a couple of large trades.

At least 21.3 lakh shares changed hands at 1:26 p.m., and an additional 11.6 lakh shares changed hands at 1:31 p.m., according to Bloomberg.

Shares of the company rose 1.42% to 207.25 apiece, as of 2:08 p.m., compared with a 0.04% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50. Early in the trading session, the stock declined 5%.

The total traded volume stood at 0.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 56.3.

One analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 65.1%.

Adani Group Stocks Reverse Losses

The rest of the Adani Group Company stocks staged a recovery on Wednesday too, as all stocks advanced in trade except Adani Total Gas Ltd.

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

